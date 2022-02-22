Boy, 3, injured in West Garfield Park shooting, Chicago fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 3-year-old boy was shot Tuesday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, Chicago police and fire officials said.Authorities were dispatched for the wounded child at 8:35 a.m. near Congress Parkway and Kilbourn Avenue, Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said.A Chicago police officer drove the child to Stroger Hospital, he said.Chicago police said the boy was in a vehicle with a 36-year-old woman in the 4500-block of Congress when an unknown suspect in a white SUV pulled up alongside them and began shooting in their direction.The boy suffered injuries to the right side of his eye and was in good condition when taken to the hospital, police said.The woman was not hurt.No one is in custody, and Area 4 detectives are investigating.