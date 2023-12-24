WATCH LIVE

Chicago shooting: Man fatally shot in backyard of Calumet Heights house, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, December 24, 2023 2:12PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot and killed in the backyard of a house Saturday night on the city's South Side.

The victim, a 24-year-old man, was in the rear yard of a residence around 9:40 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Crieger Avenue when he was approached by two men, police said.

The suspects had guns and shot the victim multiple times in the chest, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one was in custody as police continue to investigate.

