2 victims wounded in shootout during attempted carjacking in West Garfield Park, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man and woman were wounded in a shootout during an attempted carjacking in West Garfield Park Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

The victims, a 65-year-old man and a 40 year-old woman, were inside of a vehicle in the 100-block of North Kostner Avenue at about 4:40 a.m. when police said four armed male suspects got out of a silver SUV and approached them.

The suspects demanded the victims' vehicle when the man, a valid concealed-carry license and FOID card holder, took out a handgun and fired shots at the suspects, police said.

No suspects were struck by the man, but one of the suspects opened fire and shot the woman in the chest and grazing the man in his calf, police said.

The suspects then got back in the silver SUV and fled the scene, police said.

Both victims were transported to West Suburban Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Area Four detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood