Chicago shooting: CCL holder victim returns fire, shoots 2 men, 1 fatally, on NW Side, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were shot, one fatally, in an exchange of gunfire on the city's Northwest Side early Saturday.

Police said a 31-year-old man was in the 1600 of North Hamline Avenue when he was approached by a vehicle with two men inside. The two men began to shoot firearms at the victim.

The victim, who is a concealed carry license holder, pulled out his own gun and returned fire, police said.

One of the offenders, age 44, was shot in the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The victim was shot in the torso and taken to a hospital in fair condition, police said. The other offender, age 37, was shot in the shoulder and also taken to a hospital in fair condition.

Weapons were recovered at the scene.

No information about arrests or criminal charges was immediately available.

