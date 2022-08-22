Suspect in attempted carjacking shot by CCL holder on West Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A suspect in an apparent carjacking was shot by a concealed-carry license holder on the West Side Monday morning, Chicago police said.

A 45-year-old man was in his vehicle in the 5500-block of West Crystal Street when police said he was approached by the suspect at about 1:27 a.m.

The suspect then took out a handgun and began firing at the victim, who returned, fire, police said.

The suspect was wounded in the upper chest and transported to Loyola Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The victim, who is a licensed concealed-carry license holder, was not injured.

The suspect's gun was recovered from the scene, police said. Area Five detectives are investigating.