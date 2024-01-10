South Side convenience store worker killed in robbery attempt, Chicago police say

Chicago police said a man who worked at a convenience store was shot and killed during a robbery attempt on the South Side Tuesday night.

Chicago police said a man who worked at a convenience store was shot and killed during a robbery attempt on the South Side Tuesday night.

Chicago police said a man who worked at a convenience store was shot and killed during a robbery attempt on the South Side Tuesday night.

Chicago police said a man who worked at a convenience store was shot and killed during a robbery attempt on the South Side Tuesday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man who worked at a convenience store was shot and killed during a robbery attempt on the South Side Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

Police said 43-year-old employee of a convenience store was around back in the alley in the 300-block of East 79th Street at about 10:16 p.m. when a man came up to him and attempted to rob him.

Officers said the suspect then shot the victim in the head, killing him. Authorities have not released the man's identity.

Area Two detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood