Woman found shot to death inside crashed car in Austin, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was found shot to death inside a crashed car in the Austin neighborhood Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

Officers responded at about 8:44 p.m. to a crash in the 4800-block of West Thomas Street

When they arrived, they found a vehicle that had hit two parked cars, police said. They also found a woman, approximately 30 years old, dead in the driver's seat with a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

A witness told police that they saw a man and woman flee from the vehicle after the crash.

No one is in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.

