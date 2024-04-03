2 sitting in parked car wounded in Auburn Gresham shooting, Chicago police say

Chicago police said two men were wounded in a shooting while sitting in a car on Paulina Street in Auburn Gresham.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men were shot while sitting in a parked car Tuesday night in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

The men, ages 30 and 20, were sitting in the car in the 7600-block of South Paulina Avenue at about 9:26 p.m. when police said three male suspects approached on foot and fired shots.

The 20-year-old man was wounded in the head and transported to the hospital in critical condition, police said. The 30-year-old man was wounded in the hand and hospitalized in fair condition.

No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

