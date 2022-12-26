Chicago police: Man killed in shooting, crash in East Beverly

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 21-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday night in the East Beverly neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The victim was driving in the 10400-block of South Prospect Avenue at about 10:28 p.m. when police said someone fired shots at the victim.

The victim was shot in the back and able to drive for a short distance before crashing into another vehicle, police said.

He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and later pronounced dead, police said. Authorities have not released the man's identity.

No one is in custody, police said. Area Two detectives are investigating.