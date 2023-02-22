Chicago crime: Man found shot to death inside empty Chicago Lawn business, police say

Chicago police said a man was found shot to death in a vacant business at 61st Street and Western Avenue Tuesday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 57-year-old man was found shot to death inside an empty business in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

Police responded to the scene in the 6100-block of South Western Avenue at about 10:07 p.m. and found a man inside the unoccupied business with a gunshot wound to the head, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police they saw another man running away from the scene.

Area One detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.

