Rideshare driver killed in drive-by shooting near St. Ignatius ID'd; passenger also injuredL CPD

A Chicago shooting left rideshare driver Milton Pillacela Ayora dead and his passenger injured in Little Italy Monday night, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A rideshare driver was killed and his passenger was injured in a drive-by shooting on Monday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened in the 1000-block of West Roosevelt Road in Little Italy at about 9:08 p.m., police said. The vehicle was stopped at a red light when four male suspects in a silver SUV pulled alongside it and opened fire.

The rideshare driver, a 31-year-old man, was shot multiple times in the torso and transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The passenger, a 34-year-old man, was transported to the same hospital in fair condition with gunshot wounds to his legs. He is expected to recover.

The driver was identified as Milton Pillacela Ayora of Chicago, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said. He died at 10:05 p.m.

Ayora arrived in the United States from Cuenca, Ecuador when he was a teenager. Family members said he was on the phone with his brother when the shots were fired.

His brother heard the whole thing.

Ayora's family said he worked at a restaurant by day, and drove rideshare at night. They did not want to speak on camera but said Ayora was the oldest of four children, and that they are devastated by his loss.

Lyft released a statement, saying in part, "This is an unspeakable tragedy and our hearts are with Mr. Pillacela Ayora's loved ones and everyone impacted by this reprehensible incident. We stand ready to support law enforcement with any investigations and are working to get in touch with Mr. Pillacela's Ayora's family and the rider to offer our support."

Crime scene technicians could be seen marking shell casings in the street after the incident, as the rideshare driver's vehicle, an Acura, sat riddled with bullet holes.

St. Ignatius College Prep is just steps away from the scene.

Chicago police said the passenger is someone who is known to them, but at this point they are not willing to say the shooting was definitively targeting him.

There is no one in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating. It's unclear what might have motivated the deadly shooting.

