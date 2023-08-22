Chicago shooting: Man shot during South Shore robbery, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 45-year-old year-old man was shot during an armed robbery in the South Shore neighborhood Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said the victim was walking in the 7400-block of South Coles Avenue at about 4 a.m. when an unknown vehicle approached.

Multiple suspects got out of the vehicle and robbed the victim, police said. At least one of the suspects opened fire during the robbery, hitting the victim in the chest, abdomen and buttocks, police said.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and the suspects fled the scene, police said.

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

