Chicago police said two women were injured in a shooting and a hit-and-run crash on the South Side Wednesday night.

2 women injured after shooting, hit-and-run on South Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two women were injured in a shooting and a hit-and-run crash on the South Side Wednesday night, Chicago police said.

A 24-year-old woman was in an alley in the 7900-block of South Paxton Avenue at about 9:10 p.m. when police said a male suspect shot her in the shoulder and fled on foot.

A 23-year-old woman who was also in the alley and was then struck by a red sedan which police said fled the scene.

The 24-year-old woman was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, police said.

The 23-year-old woman was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood