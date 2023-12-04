Driver killed in West Side shooting, Chicago police say

Chicago police said a man seen driving a vehicle was killed in a shooting on the West Side Sunday.

A witness told police a 39-year-old man was seen driving a car with four male passengers at about 5:36 p.m. when it came to a stop in the 1700-block of North Lotus Avenue.

The witness reported hearing shots and then four people got out of the vehicle and fled the scene, police said.

The 39-year-old man was wounded multiple times and transported to Loyola Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Authorities have not released his identity.

Police said a handgun was recovered from the scene. No one is in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.

