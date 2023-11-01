2 killed in Avalon Park shooting, Chicago police say

Chicago police said a man and woman were both killed in a shooting on the South Side Wednesday morning.

The shooting took place at about 12:39 a.m. as a 19-year-old man and 25-year-old woman were inside a parked vehicle in the 8300-block of South Dorchester Avenue, police said.

Two suspects approached the car and they fired shots before fleeing on foot, a witness told police.

The man was shot multiple times in the chest and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The woman was shot in the torso and also transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.

