Boy, 15, wounded in shooting on South Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 15-year-old boy was shot on the South Side Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

The boy had just exited a CTA bus and was walking on the sidewalk in the 200-block of West 115th Street at about 10:06 p.m. when police said a male suspect wearing all black and a ski mask approached.

The suspect took out a gun and fired at the victim, hitting him in the upper back, police said. He was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

The shooter ran westbound toward Halsted Street and is not in custody, police said. Area Five detectives are investigating.

