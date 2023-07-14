Chicago police: 1 shot leaving CTA Orange Line station on SW Side

Chicago police said a man was shot while leaving a CTA Orange Line station on the Southwest Side Thursday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was critically wounded after leaving a CTA Orange Line station on the Southwest Side Thursday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting occurred outside the Western Station on the Orange Line at about 11:52 p.m., police said.

A 36-year-old man was leaving the station when police said an unknown gunman approached and shot the victim twice in the abdomen. The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The suspect was seen getting into a vehicle, which officers quickly pulled over, police said. The suspect was taken into custody and a gun was recovered, police said.