Drive-by shooting leaves 1 wounded outside West Loop nightclub, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot after escorting someone outside of a nightclub in the West Loop Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting took place at about 4:12 a.m. outside the nightclub Deja Vi Show Girls in the 400-block of South Clinton Street.

Police said the 30-year-old victim escorted someone outside of the club and moments later, a black Tesla approached.

Someone inside of the Tesla fired and struck the victim in the knee, police said. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

The Tesla fled the scene southbound and no one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.

