Vigil planned as CPD continues search for those responsible in East Garfield Park shooting

Families of the victims of a Chicago Halloween shooting that wounded 14 are asking for strength.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A vigil is planned Wednesday, as Chicago police continue to look for the gunman behind a shooting incident Monday night in East Garfield Park that injured 15.

One of the most seriously injured victims of that shooting is hospitalized at Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Pierre Riley, 48, was one of 14 shot during a vigil for a woman who had died of natural causes at California Avenue and Polk Street Monday night.

A 15th person was hit by a car during the incident.

Riley was last captured in a photo holding a picture of his late close friend prior to the shooting.

Riley's family is asking people to keep him in their prayers.

"We're asking people to pray for his strength and recovery because he was a loveable and likeable person," said his stepdaughter Artkeshia McGee. "Everybody around here loved him and liked him."

His stepdaughter said the 48-year-old was shot in the head and is listed in critical condition as he clings to life.

"I just want to keep my mind on being positive for him. So, everything's going to be alright," McGee said.

Investigators say at least two gunman fired from a dark SUV before speeding away.

The shooting had neighbors, like Eddie, rushing outside of his home to help.

"Utter chaos! It was dark, and people aren't sure where their friends and family are. Somebody got hit by the car that was doing the shooting, so you have a body in the street," he said.

On Tuesday, dozens gathered at the scene to speak out against gun violence and demand change.

Breakthrough Urban Ministries will hold a news conference there at 10 a.m., while Alderman Jason Ervin is planning a gathering at 6 p.m. with religious leaders.

"It's probably been one of the worst days in my aldermanic career to get that type of news," Ervin said.

The youngest victim is 3 years old. An 11-year-old and a teenager, who may be 13, were also shot. The other victims are in their 30s, 40s, and 50s, according to police.

The victims' conditions vary from very serious injuries to non-life threatening injuries. At least six people are listed in serious or critical condition at nearby hospitals. There are not yet any reported fatalities.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Chicago police, and a reward of up to $15,000 is being offered for information leading to charges and/or a conviction in this incident.

No one is in custody. An investigation by Chicago police is ongoing.

