Man gravely wounded in Englewood shooting outside South Side CTA Red Line station: Chicago police

The man got into an argument with another man before the shooting, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 40-year-old man was shot and gravely wounded Sunday night outside a South Side Red Line station, Chicago police said.

The man got into an argument with another man shortly after 8:30 p.m. along 69th Street in Englewood, according to CPD. That's when the man pulled out a firearm and shot the victim, police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in grave condition.

RELATED: Teen shot near Red Line hours after Chicago police detail plans to combat CTA crime

No one was in custody Monday morning, and Area One detectives are investigating.

CPD has planned to add new CTA train patrols and K-9 units amid a spike in crime on and around the transit system.