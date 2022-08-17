Man gravely wounded in Englewood shooting outside CTA Red Line station dies days later

Chicago police said 40-year-old got into argument before fatal shooting

The man got into an argument with another man before the shooting, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 40-year-old Chicago man shot and gravely wounded Sunday night outside a South Side Red Line station has died, Chicago police said Wednesday morning.

Anthony Dinion died Tuesday after being shot, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office and CPD said.

Dinion got into an argument with another man shortly after 8:30 p.m. along 69th Street in Englewood, according to CPD. That's when the man pulled out a firearm and shot him, police said.

Dinion suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in grave condition.

No one was in custody Wednesday morning, and Area One detectives are investigating.

CPD has planned to add new CTA train patrols and K-9 units amid a spike in crime on and around the transit system.

