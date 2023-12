An 18-year-old man was found shot to death inside a car Friday evening in Englewood, police said.

Chicago shooting: 18-year-old man found shot to death inside car in Englewood, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An 18-year-old man was found shot to death inside a car Friday evening in Englewood.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. near 60th Street and Laflin Street in the city's Englewood neighborhood, police said.

Officers said witnesses told them the shooter was in a gray van.

No one else was hurt and no further information was immediately available.

No one was in custody. Police continue to investigate.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood