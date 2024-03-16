Man killed, woman injured in Gage Park shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting Friday on the city's Southwest Side.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the 5000 block of South Western Avenue, in the Gage Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Both victims were inside of a vehicle when they were shot. A 22-year-old man was shot in the neck and a 24-year-old woman was shot in the leg and elbow, police said.

They were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where the man was pronounced dead. The woman was in good condition.

No one was in custody. Police continue to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.

