Chicago shooting: 8-year-old girl killed, 3 adults injured in Canaryville after someone fired shots into car, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- An 8-year-old girl was killed Monday when someone fired shots into the vehicle she was riding in and it crashed into a tree in the Canaryville neighborhood on Chicago's South Side, police said.

Police said the victims were sitting in a parked vehicle on West 47th Street and South Union Avenue around 5:55 p.m. Monday when the light turned green and someone in the vehicle directly behind them opened fire.

The girl and two adults inside the vehicle were shot, police said. Another adult in the vehicle was also injured, but police said it was unclear whether she was shot or injured by broken glass.

The 8-year-old girl was taken to University of Chicago Comer Children's Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her name has not yet been released.

"I stand here before you saddened and angered that another child has lost their life to senseless gun violence in the city of Chicago," said Chicago Police Chief of Operations Brian McDermott.

A 30-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man were both taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition. Both were shot in the back, police said.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
