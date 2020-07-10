Humboldt Park police shooting: No one hurt after officer-involved shooting; 1 in custody, CPD officials say

Police involved shooting 700 block of North Trumbull. Media staging on Trumbull south of Huron. PIO on scene. Statement from Dep. Chief Cato to follow shortly.#ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/AxL9n2PmoS — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) July 10, 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- No one was hurt in an officer-involved shooting Friday morning in Humboldt Park, according to Chicago police officials.The shooting occurred about 10 a.m. in the 700-block of North Trumbull Avenue, Chicago Police spokesman Tom Ahern said.Ahern said gunfire did not hit anyone during the incident. One person is in custody.Chicago police were expected to provide more information on the circumstances surrounding the incident at a press briefing Friday morning.