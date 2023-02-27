WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
chicago shooting

Chicago shooting critically injures teen boy found on ground in Greater Grand Crossing: CPD

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, February 27, 2023 8:23PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in the city's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Police said the teen was found at Princeton and 71st Street on the ground, shot, shortly before 2 p.m. Monday. He was taken to Comer Children's hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to his torso and left leg.

Police said the circumstances of the shooting are not currently known. Police have also not released any information about any potential persons of interest or suspects.

No one is currently in custody. An investigation by Area One detectives is ongoing.

Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW