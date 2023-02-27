Chicago shooting critically injures teen boy found on ground in Greater Grand Crossing: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in the city's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Police said the teen was found at Princeton and 71st Street on the ground, shot, shortly before 2 p.m. Monday. He was taken to Comer Children's hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to his torso and left leg.

Police said the circumstances of the shooting are not currently known. Police have also not released any information about any potential persons of interest or suspects.

No one is currently in custody. An investigation by Area One detectives is ongoing.

