Chicago police say 4 people shot in Parkway Gardens

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said four people were shot in the city's Parkway Gardens neighborhood Wednesday evening.

The Chicago Fire Department said they were called to the 6400-block of South King Drive for a person experiencing shortness of breath. While the paramedics were treating the person, CFD said someone opened fire nearby.

Chicago police said a 16-year-old boy was struck in the chest and was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

The three other victims drove themselves to University of Chicago. A 22-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the leg, a 39-year-old man was struck in the thigh and a 42-year-old man was struck in the leg. All three are in good condition, police said.

The patient with shortness of breath was also taken to University of Chicago Hospital for treatment.

No further details have been released. It was not known if anyone is in custody. An investigation by Chicago police is ongoing.

