Chicago shooting: Teen seriously injured in South Deering, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 14-year-old was seriously injured in a shooting in South Deering Monday evening, Chicago police said.

Chicago police said the teen was on the street in the 10500-block of South Yates shortly before 8:30 p.m. when an unknown vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire.

The boy suffered a graze wound to the head, according to CPD. He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition.

No one is currently in custody. An investigation by Area Two detectives is ongoing.

Police have not yet release any details about the vehicle or any potential suspects.