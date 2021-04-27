CHICAGO (WLS) -- A second person has been charged in the murder of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams
Demond Goudy, 21, is charged with one count of first degree murder and one count of first degree attempted murder, both felonies. He was taken into custody Monday night following a standoff with police on Chicago's West Side.
RELATED | Man, 18, charged in Jaslyn Adams' death drove car for 2 shooters, prosecutors say
Investigators said they were following up on Adams' case and that led them to a person at a home near W. 15th Street and S. Springfield Avenue in the Lawndale neighborhood. SWAT teams were called to respond just before 7 p.m. Monday. Goudy was taken into custody after a short standoff.
RELATED: Father speaks out after 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams fatally shot in McDonald's drive-thru
Just two days ago, another suspect in Adams' murder, 18-year-old Marion Lewis, was charged with more than a dozen felony counts. Lewis was arrested last week after he led officers on a chase on I-290 where he also tried to carjack another family's vehicle.
Over the weekend, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said authorities were on the hunt for more suspects in this case.
Jaslyn Adams shooting: 2nd person charged in 7-year-old's murder
CHICAGO SHOOTING
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News