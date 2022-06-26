pride parade

Chicago Pride Parade returns to North Side for 2022, close to 1M expected to attend

Public transit recommended with street closures in place
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The pride parade in Chicago is back.

It's expected to be bigger than ever. After the pandemic brought the event to a halt for two years, the 51st Annual Pride Parade, celebrating the LGBTQ+ community, is back and an incredible turnout is expected. In fact, 44th Ward Alderman Tom Tunney believes this parade will be the largest turnout the city has ever seen, and with that, he wants more officers on the street.

He reached out to Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown to add more staffing. Brown said they have more dedicated police resources than ever before.

The parade steps off Sunday at noon from Montrose and Broadway in Uptown. Then, it winds its way through the North Side, ending near Diversey Parkway and Sheridan in Lincoln Park.

With street closures in place, your best bet is to take public transportation. Close to 1 million people are expected to attend the weekend pride festivities.
