64-year-old man killed after being shot 14 times in East Pilsen, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 64-year-old man was killed after being shot 14 times while inside of a car in the East Pilsen neighborhood Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

The victim was inside of his vehicle at about 3:55 a.m. in the 1800-block of South Canalport Avenue when police said a male suspect approached.

The suspect then opened fire in the direction of the victim before fleeing in a pickup truck, police said.

The victim was wounded 14 times and transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

Further details were not immediately available.

