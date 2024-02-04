WATCH LIVE

Chicago shooting: Man found shot to death inside parked car in Lawndale, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, February 4, 2024 12:04PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was found dead inside of a parked car early Sunday on the city's West Side.

The victim was discovered by officers around 1:35 a.m. in the 3000 block of West Taylor Street in the Lawndale neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Police said the victim was a 44-year-old man, and he had a gunshot wound to the face. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further details about the shooting were not immediately available.

Area detectives continue to investigate. No one was in custody.

