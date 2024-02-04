Chicago shooting: Man found shot to death inside parked car in Lawndale, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was found dead inside of a parked car early Sunday on the city's West Side.

The victim was discovered by officers around 1:35 a.m. in the 3000 block of West Taylor Street in the Lawndale neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Police said the victim was a 44-year-old man, and he had a gunshot wound to the face. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further details about the shooting were not immediately available.

Area detectives continue to investigate. No one was in custody.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood