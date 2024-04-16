Woman shot in NW Side McDonald's drive-thru after argument with man on bike, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An 18-year-old woman was shot in a McDonald's drive-thru in the Hermosa neighborhood Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said she was the driver of a car in the drive-thru at the restaurant in the 4300-block of West North Avenue when gunfire erupted at about 12:52 a.m.

Police said an unknown man on a bicycle pulled up and began arguing with the victim and her three passengers. Then, according to police, the man on the bicycle took out a gun and started firing shots.

A McDonald's employee told ABC7 that the man on the bike who fired the shots was a food delivery driver who was also in line to pick up food when it happened. That employee said there were other customers in line who fled once the shots rang out as employees ran to the back of the restaurant.

Police said the victim drove to St. Mary's Hospital, where there was a silver car riddled with bullet holes. She was then transferred to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

There were no reports of any other injuries.

Meanwhile, Area Five detectives are investigating and looking for the man on the bicycle.

