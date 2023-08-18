WATCH LIVE

Employee shot at Hyde Park McDonald's, witnesses say shooter threatened patrons before incident

ByTre Ward WLS logo
Friday, August 18, 2023 2:36AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- An employee was shot at a McDonald's on the South Side Thursday evening, Chicago police said.

The incident unfolded just before 6:30 p.m. at the McDonald's at 52nd and Lake Park Avenue in Hyde Park.

Witnesses said a man went inside the restaurant and threatened to kill people. They said the man then left but returned a short time later, went in back of the restaurant, and shot an 18-year-old employee in his rear end before running away.

Chicago police said the victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center. He was first listed in critical condition but has improved to good condition.

One witness, a former police officer herself, was at the Chicago police board meeting tonight and told ABC7 Eyewitness News she had stopped at that McDonald's for some coffee and was there when the chaos ensued.

No one is currently in custody. An investigation by Area One detectives is ongoing.

