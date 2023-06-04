Chicago police: Man, 19, critically wounded in shooting on Museum Campus

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was found wounded from a shooting on the Museum Campus Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at about 3:40 a.m. in the 800-block of East Solidarity Drive.

Chicago shooting: 7 shot, 1 fatally, in Austin, police say

A 19-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds to the lower back, groin and left thigh, police said.

The victim told police a male gunman approached him and fired multiple shots before fleeing.

Chicago shootings: At least 42 shot, 9 fatally, in weekend gun violence across city, police say

The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood