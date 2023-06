Chicago police said a West Side shooting left one dead and six others wounded Sunday morning.

Chicago shooting: 7 shot, 1 fatally, in Austin, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Seven people were shot, one fatally, in the Austin neighborhood Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting occurred at about 1 a.m. in the 4800-block of West Iowa Street, police said.

Further details on the shooting were not immediately known.

