Chicago shootings: At least 40 shot, 8 fatally, in weekend gun violence across city, police say

A man and woman were shot while in a car with two children Friday evening near 71st and Lowe in Englewood, according to Chicago police.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least 40 people have been shot, eight fatally, in Chicago shootings so far this weekend, police said.

A mass shooting in Austin left one person dead and six others wounded. The shooting occurred at about 1 a.m. in the 4800-block of West Iowa Street, police said.

A man was killed and another wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in Englewood on the South Side. Shortly before noon, the 70-year-old man and a 24-year-old man were struck by gunfire in the 7100 block of South Peoria Street, according to Chicago police. The older man was shot in the chest and rushed to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The younger man was struck in the hand and was taken to the same hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said. No one was in custody.

Hours earlier, a 31-year-old man was fatally shot in the city's South Shore neighborhood. It happened around 6:48 a.m. in the 1700 bock of South 69th Street. The man was shot in the chest and left leg, police said. He was taken to Advocate Christ Hospital where he was pronounced dead. What led up to the shooting is not yet known. Area One detectives are investigating.

Just under three hours earlier, a a 32-year-old man was shot and killed in North Lawndale. According to police, the victim was inside an apartment in the 1200 block of South Springfield at about 4:06 a.m. when someone he knew started shooting. The man was shot multiple times and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died. No one is in custody.

About two hours before that, a 23-year-old man was fatally shot while sitting in his car in the Austin neighborhood's 4800 bock of West Rice Street. Police said someone fired shots at him, striking him multiple time. He died at Mount Sinai Hospital. No arrests have been made.

In non-fatal shootings, a 16-year-old boy was among two people wounded in a shooting in the South Shore neighborhood on Saturday morning. At about 11:55 a.m., the boy and a 28-year-old man were outside in the 2000 block of East 71st Street when someone passing in a dark-colored sedan opened fire and struck them both, Chicago police said. The boy was shot in the right leg and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was reportedly in good condition, police said. The man was shot in his right arm and abdomen and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition, officials said. No one was in custody.

A teenaged girl was hurt in an Austin shooting Friday evening, police said. The girl, 16, was on a sidewalk in the 400 block of North Parkside Avenue when someone fired shots just after 9:30 p.m., according to Chicago police. She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was listed in good condition with a gunshot wound to the buttocks. No arrests have been made and detectives are investigating.

Two people are recovering after being shot in a car that had children inside, according to Chicago police. It happened Friday evening around 6:10 p.m. in the 600 block of West 71st Street in the city's Englewood neighborhood. Police said the victims were in a car when someone in another vehicle that pulled up alongside them opened fire. A 27-year-old man was shot in the back and transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition. A 32-year-old woman was shot in the right leg and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition. Two children of unknown age were also in the vehicle but not hurt. They were both transported to Comer Children's Hospital for observation, according to police. Area One Detectives are investigating.

