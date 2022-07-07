CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said four people were shot on the city's Near West Side not far from the United Center Wednesday night.
CPD said a large group of people had gathered in the 1800-block of West Maypole Avenue around 8:30 p.m. when a black Dodge sedan drove up.
Three men got out of the car and opened fire on the crowd, striking four people, police said.
A 31-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and right knee and was dropped off at Stroger Hospital in good condition. A 23-year-old woman was shot twice in the back and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. A third victim, whose gender and age were not known, was struck twice in the abdomen and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. A 34-year-old man was shot in the abdomen, and left and right buttocks. His condition was not immediately known.
No one is currently in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.
Chicago shooting: 4 shot on Near West Side near United Center
CHICAGO SHOOTING
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News