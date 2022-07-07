chicago shooting

Chicago shooting: 4 shot on Near West Side near United Center

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said four people were shot on the city's Near West Side not far from the United Center Wednesday night.

CPD said a large group of people had gathered in the 1800-block of West Maypole Avenue around 8:30 p.m. when a black Dodge sedan drove up.


Three men got out of the car and opened fire on the crowd, striking four people, police said.

A 31-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and right knee and was dropped off at Stroger Hospital in good condition. A 23-year-old woman was shot twice in the back and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. A third victim, whose gender and age were not known, was struck twice in the abdomen and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. A 34-year-old man was shot in the abdomen, and left and right buttocks. His condition was not immediately known.


No one is currently in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.
