Man, 18, charged in Noble Square shooting death of Chicago teen, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An 18-year-old Chicago man has been arrested in connection with the Noble Square shooting death of a 15-year-old boy last month, Chicago police said Thursday.
Tremell D. Neloms has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Chicago high school freshman Caleb Westbrooks.
Neloms was arrested by members of the Chicago Police Department and the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday in the 500-block of Forsythe Avenue in Calumet City after being identified as the person who fatally shot Westbrooks Jan. 18 in the 800-block of North Greenview Avenue, CPD said.
Cook County Crime Stoppers was offering a reward of up to $15,000 to help catch the person who murdered Westbrooks.
The teen was shot and killed while walking to catch a bus in Noble Square.
At an impromptu vigil, his classmates at Rauner College Prep remembered Westbrooks as a light that shined bright.
"All day today at Rauner College Prep, everyone has been crying. It's been emotional. He's like our missing piece," said student Ahmani Paskel Dobine.
"He was literally the school joy. He never had a frown on his face; he was literally always smiling," added student Jayden Strzelczyk.
Westbrooks' family has described him as a "smart, vivacious and athletic teenager."
Neloms is due in court Thursday.
