chicago shooting

Teenage boy, 15, critically wounded in Noble Square shooting, Chicago police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago Shooting: Teenage boy,15, critically wounded on Greenview in Noble Square, CPD says

CHICAGO -- A 15-year-old boy was seriously wounded in a shooting in Noble Square on the Northwest Side Tuesday afternoon.

The teen was in the 800 block of North Greenview Avenue about 1:15 p.m. when someone approached and opened fire, striking him in the chest and arm, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police and fire officials said.

About an hour earlier, a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were shot in Englewood.

No arrests have been reported in either shooting.

Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagonoble squarechicago shootingviolence against womengun violenceteen shotchicago violence
CHICAGO SHOOTING
2 teens shot in West Englewood
Chicago weekend violence leaves 31 shot, 4 fatally: CPD
38 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
$3M bail for man wounded, charged in shootout with Cook Co. deputies
TOP STORIES
At-home COVID-19 test request website goes live 1 day early
IL reports 20,483 new COVID cases, 36 deaths
Person wounded in shoot out with University of Chicago police: CFD
Hairstylist killed while looking for parking at work in Chicago Lawn
Pressure growing for safe places to inject drugs in Chicago
Kenosha senior apartment complex fire leaves 3 dead, 4 hurt
2 teens shot in West Englewood
Show More
Cold case team shines new light on betrayal of Anne Frank
38 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
AT&T, Verizon pause some new 5G after airlines raise alarm
Chicago single-use foodware ordinance for restaurants takes effect
Chicago Weather: Windy, milder Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News