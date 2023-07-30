8 injured, 1 killed, in North Lawndale shooting: Chicago police

A Chicago shooting injured 8, and killed 1, on South Keeler Avenue in North Lawndale early Sunday morning, CPD said.

Chicago violence: All female victims involved in incident; woman killed, police said

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Nine female victims were shot, one fatally, early Sunday morning on Chicago's West Side, Chicago police said.

The victims were at a gathering in the 1500-block of South Keeler Avenue just after 12:50 a.m. in the city's North Lawndale neighborhood when a black Jeep drove up, and multiple unknown suspects were seen getting out of the vehicle with guns, police said.

They began shooting toward the group, hitting the female victims, at least one of which died.

A 21-year-old woman was shot in the face, and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition, where she died a short time later.

She was not immediately identified.

A 28-year-old woman was shot eight times in the torso, and taken to Mt. Sinai in critical condition.

A 33-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the stomach, and was taken to Mt. Sinai in good condition.

SEE ALSO: CPD officer shot in Englewood may have been hit by friendly fire, COPA says

Another victim suffered a graze wound to the right arm, and was taken to Mt. Sinai in good condition.

A 28-year-old woman was shot in the right knee, and taken to Mt. Sinai in good condition.

A 31-year-old woman was shot in the left leg and forearm, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A 30-year-old woman was shot twice in the right shoulder and twice in the right arm, and was taken to Stroger in good condition.

A 24-year-old woman was shot in the right wrist, and taken to Stroger in good condition, and a 20-year-old woman was shot in the right thigh, and taken to Stroger in good condition.

No one was in custody later Sunday morning; Area Four detectives are investigating.

