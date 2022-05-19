Chicago police shooting: CPD officer shoots, critically injures carjacking suspect on West Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer shot and critically injured a carjacking suspect Wednesday night on the city's West Side.Chicago police were trying to stop a stolen vehicle wanted in connection with a carjacking from a neighboring suburb just before 10:15 p.m. in the 800-block of North Cicero Avenue, near Chicago Avenue, but as officers approached the vehicle, a suspect fled on foot, CPD said.An officer then shot the suspect, according to Chicago police. Officers rendered aid to the individual, who was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.At least one other suspect drove away in the wanted vehicle, which was later found empty in the 3800-block of West Monroe Street in East Garfield Park.No officers were wounded by gunfire, but two were taken to a nearby hospital for observation. They were listed in good condition.A CPD squad car was damaged.The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the incident, and any officers involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days.