Chicago shooting: Woman killed, man wounded in Avalon Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was killed and a man wounded in a shooting in the Avalon Park neighborhood Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

The victims were driving south in the 8300-block of South Stony Island Drive at about 11:09 a.m. when an SUV, possibly a Dodge Durango, approached from behind.

Police said someone inside the Durango opened fire, hitting a 30-year-old woman in the shoulder and back and a 34-year-old man in the abdomen.

The victims drove to Jackson Park Hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead, police said. Authorities have not released her identity.

The man was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious but stable condition, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.
