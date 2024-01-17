Chicago police officers exchange gunfire with suspect on Far South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police officers were involved in a shootout with an armed suspect on the Far South Side Wednesday morning, CPD said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 700-block of East 131st Street at about 1:50 a.m., police said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they exchanged gunfire with an armed suspect who took off on foot, police said. The suspect was then taken into custody moments later, police said.

No one was injured and a weapon was found at the scene of the shooting.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is now stepping in to investigate the shooting.

