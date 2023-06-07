Multiple people were injured after someone fired shot at Chicago police officers near West 59th Street and South Ashland Avenue in Englewood.

Chicago shooting: Man charged with opening fire on CPD officers in Englewood, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged with opening fire on police officers on the South Side, CPD said.

On Wednesday, police said Antwon Harrison, 24, has been charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder.

It happened on Monday in the Englewood neighborhood near West 59th Street and South Ashland Avenue. Police officers were fired upon, but were not injured, CPD said.

Harrison allegedly fired those shots after being injured in another shooting, which also left two teens hurt.

A Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said on that same night, a 16-year-old boy walked into a firehouse at West 59th Street and South Ashland Avenue after being shot at about 7:22 p.m. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair to serious condition.

A few minutes later, CFD responded to a 16-year-old boy and a 24-year-old man, who had been shot, in a vehicle at West 59th Street and South Wells Street.

CPD said the two male victims were in a vehicle that fired shots at a marked squad car after an initial shooting.

RELATED: Chicago shootings: 46 shot, 9 fatally, in weekend gun violence across city, police say

The vehicle crashed in the 5900-block of South Wells Street, and all five people in the car were taken into custody.

CFD said the second teen boy was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. The man was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

Police did not fire any shots, according to CPD.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood