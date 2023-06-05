Chicago shootings: At least 52 shot, 10 fatally, in weekend gun violence across city, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least 52 people have been shot, 10 fatally, in shootings across the city over the weekend, police said.

Another violent weekend in Chicago comes with Mayor Brandon Johnson set to attend the Chicago Police Department recruit graduation ceremony here at Navy Pier Monday morning.

One of the shooting victims was Terry'a Adams. She was one of seven people shot during a gathering Saturday night in the Austin neighborhood for her boyfriend who died in a car crash.

Surveillance video shows the moment gunfire erupted on Iowa near Cicero, as dozens of people ran for their lives.

Among them was the alleged gunman, dressed in jeans and a white top, as he opened fire before running away.

"The kids all just said they were out there dancing, singing, having a good time and all they heard was gunshots," Pinkie McBride, the victim's mother, said. They ain't seen nobody...they just heard gunshots. That's it, so everybody is running. Everybody is running."

The mayor doesn't live far from where the shooting happened. He will be at the CPD recruit graduation at 10 a.m.

Minutes earlier, a man was fatally shot and another was wounded downtown, police said. A 34-year-old man was found at about 1:20 a.m. in the 300-block of East Huron Street with several gunshot wounds, Chicago police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died. Another man, 27, later showed up at the same hospital with a gunshot wound to the left leg, police said. His condition was not known. Circumstances of the shooting were not known. No one was in custody.

Hours later, another man was shot to death and a woman was wounded in Little Italy. They were outside about 4:20 a.m. in the 1300-block of South Throop Street when someone fired shots, Chicago police said. The man, 30, was shot in the head. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police. The woman, 31, was shot in the left arm and drove herself to University of Illinois Hospital, where she was in good condition, police said. No other information was known. Detectives are investigating.

Saturday

A man was fatally shot Saturday night in front of a home in Chatham. Officers responding to a report of a person shot found the man, 40, lying on a porch about 11:30 p.m. in the 8300-block of South Ingleside Avenue, Chicago police said. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died, police said. No one was in custody.

Over an hour earlier, a man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting in Humboldt Park. Officers responding to a call of shots fired about 10 p.m. found a 19-year-old man lying in the 3800-block of West Ohio Street with a gunshot wound to the chest, Chicago police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died. Another man, 20, was found nearby with a gunshot wound to the arm and a graze wound to the face, police said. He was taken to the same hospital, where he was in good condition. No arrests were reported.

A man was killed and another wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in Englewood on the South Side. Shortly before noon, the 70-year-old man and a 24-year-old man were struck by gunfire in the 7100-block of South Peoria Street, according to Chicago police. The older man was shot in the chest and rushed to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The younger man was struck in the hand and was taken to the same hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said. No one was in custody.

Hours earlier, a 31-year-old man was fatally shot in the city's South Shore neighborhood. It happened around 6:48 a.m. in the 1700-bock of West 69th Street. The man was shot in the chest and left leg, police said. He was taken to Advocate Christ Hospital where he was pronounced dead. What led up to the shooting is not yet known. Area One detectives are investigating.

Just under three hours earlier, a a 32-year-old man was shot and killed in North Lawndale. According to police, the victim was inside an apartment in the 1200-block of South Springfield at about 4:06 a.m. when someone he knew started shooting. The man was shot multiple times and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died. No one is in custody.

About two hours before that, a 23-year-old man was fatally shot while sitting in his car in the Austin neighborhood's 4800-bock of West Rice Street. Police said someone fired shots at him, striking him multiple time. He died at Mount Sinai Hospital. No arrests have been made.

In non-fatal shootings, a 16-year-old boy was among two people wounded in a shooting in the South Shore neighborhood on Saturday morning. At about 11:55 a.m., the boy and a 28-year-old man were outside in the 2000-block of East 71st Street when someone passing in a dark-colored sedan opened fire and struck them both, Chicago police said. The boy was shot in the right leg and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was reportedly in good condition, police said. The man was shot in his right arm and abdomen and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition, officials said. No one was in custody.

Friday

A teenaged girl was hurt in an Austin shooting Friday evening, police said. The girl, 16, was on a sidewalk in the 400-block of North Parkside Avenue when someone fired shots just after 9:30 p.m., according to Chicago police. She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was listed in good condition with a gunshot wound to the buttocks. No arrests have been made and detectives are investigating.

Two people are recovering after being shot in a car that had children inside, according to Chicago police. It happened Friday evening around 6:10 p.m. in the 600-block of West 71st Street in the city's Englewood neighborhood. Police said the victims were in a car when someone in another vehicle that pulled up alongside them opened fire. A 27-year-old man was shot in the back and transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition. A 32-year-old woman was shot in the right leg and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition. Two children of unknown age were also in the vehicle but not hurt. They were both transported to Comer Children's Hospital for observation, according to police. Area One Detectives are investigating.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.