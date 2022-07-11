police officer shot

Off-duty CPD Officer Danny Golden paralyzed after being shot during Beverly altercation

A neighbor's Ring camera caught the gunshots.
Off-duty CPD officer shot in Far South Side altercation now paralyzed

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person is in custody and police are looking for more after an off-duty Chicago police officer was shot during an altercation on the Far South Side Saturday.

The officer has been identified as Danny Golden. His 32nd birthday is Monday. He was shot in the back and is now paralyzed and recovering at Christ Hospital.

The incident began with an altercation between two groups in a bar early Saturday morning in Beverly. It spilled out on Western Avenue near Aldermen Matt O'Sheas office.

The alderman said Golden, who was off-duty, tried to break up the altercation. O'Shea said during the fight, Golden announced he was a Chicago police officer. Bullets then rang out. A neighbor's Ring camera caught the gunshots.

"I believe he saved lived that night getting people away as this individual was spraying the crowd with gun fire... machine gun," O'Shea said.

Some have been calling for more officers to patrol the area.
