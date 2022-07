CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people are being questioned after an off-duty Chicago police officer was shot in Beverly on the Far South Side Saturday during an altercation Saturday, police say.The shooting happened near 104th and Artesian at around 2:30 a.m., CFD said.The Chicago Police Department said the 31-year-old officer was shot in the back.According to Chicago fire officials, he was driven to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.CPD lists the victim in fair condition.Area Two detectives are investigating.