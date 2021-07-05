Chicago shooting: Police commander, sergeant shot dispersing crowd shooting fireworks in Austin

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Chicago police officers were shot while trying to break up a crowd in the city's Austin neighborhood Monday morning, police said.At about 1:45 a.m. in the 100-block of North Long Avenue, police said a female commander and a male sergeant were on patrol when police said they tried to disperse a large crowd shooting fireworks. The commander and sergeant then heard shots and felt pain, police said.One of them was shot in the foot or ankle and the other in the upper thigh, police said. Both were transported to Stroger Hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, police said."As you know, there's been a lot of large crowd gatherings tonight, a lot of celebratory fireworks going off, kind of spontaneous," Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said. "They were dispersing a crowd when they heard shots and felt pain. Not sure if they targeted or whether this was people celebrating shooting in the air, shooting indiscriminately."Police are canvassing the area for surveillance video. No one is in custody.