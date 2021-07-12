Chicago shooting: Man shot by police after pulling knife on officers, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot by Chicago police after they said he pulled a knife on officers Sunday night in the West Rogers Park neighborhood.Police said officers were responding to a report of an assault in progress at about 7:22 p.m. in the 2600-block of West Devon Avenue.Police said the suspect approached them with the knife and one officer fired a single shot and another officer then used a Taser on him.The man was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for treatment, police said. One officer was transported to a hospital for observation.Police originally said the suspect was not hit by gunfire but Monday morning they said he was grazed on his thigh.The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating.