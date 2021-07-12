Chicago shooting: Man shot by police after pulling knife on officers, CPD says

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Man shot after pulling knife on officers, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot by Chicago police after they said he pulled a knife on officers Sunday night in the West Rogers Park neighborhood.

Police said officers were responding to a report of an assault in progress at about 7:22 p.m. in the 2600-block of West Devon Avenue.

Police said the suspect approached them with the knife and one officer fired a single shot and another officer then used a Taser on him.

The man was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for treatment, police said. One officer was transported to a hospital for observation.

Police originally said the suspect was not hit by gunfire but Monday morning they said he was grazed on his thigh.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagowest rogers parkpolice involved shootingchicago shootingchicago crimechicago police department
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
3 shot in separate shootings near Dolton bowling alley
Elderly woman attacked by Walmart employee speaks out
3 children ages 5, 6 and 9 among the victims in Surfside collapse
42 shot, 10 fatally, in weekend violence: Chicago police
CPD Supt. Brown expected to attend Biden crime summit
Last of 4 escapees from IL jail near Peoria recaptured
Cubans take to streets in protests over lack of freedoms and economy
Show More
Lake Shore Drive crash leaves 7 hurt, including 4 kids: CFD
VIDEO: Michigan carnival ride malfunctions, almost tips over
Billionaire Richard Branson reaches space in his own ship
Arrest made in brazen 'execution-style' shooting in Humboldt Park: CPD
Chicago Weather: Cloudy with a few showers Monday
More TOP STORIES News